Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $67,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.69 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

