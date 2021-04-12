Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fluent were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

