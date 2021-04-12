Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBS. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.