ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $77,000 Investment in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

SELB stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

