Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $96,000 Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

