Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

