Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

