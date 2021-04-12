12,702 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,702 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fossil Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fossil Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,787 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.