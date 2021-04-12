ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,147 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

