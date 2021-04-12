ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,600 Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

