Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

