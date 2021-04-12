Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,667.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,667 ($21.78) and last traded at GBX 1,666.85 ($21.78), with a volume of 14193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,651 ($21.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

