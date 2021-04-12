ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $102,000 in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of MDC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $3.68 on Monday. MDC Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $271.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

