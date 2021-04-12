ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 5,720 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

