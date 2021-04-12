Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 112,071 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 95,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 475,568 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 309,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

