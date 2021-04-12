Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,797 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis upped their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

