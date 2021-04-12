Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,930 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of NMI worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NMI by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.