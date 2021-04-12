Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

