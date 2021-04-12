Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

