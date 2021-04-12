Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 422,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 298,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $31.87 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

