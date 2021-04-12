ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after buying an additional 688,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRF by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BRF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

