Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

NYSE PJT opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

