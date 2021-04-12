Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $12,600,750. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $100.26 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

