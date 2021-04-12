Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Getty Realty worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

