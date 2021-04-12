ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $6,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

