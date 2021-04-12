American International Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.88 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

