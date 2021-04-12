RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 280.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RGC Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RGC Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in RGC Resources by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of -0.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

