American International Group Inc. Buys 419 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $881.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.