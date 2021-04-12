Rhumbline Advisers Takes $53,000 Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

AXLA stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

