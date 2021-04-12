American International Group Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ellington Financial worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 202.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.