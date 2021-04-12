American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock worth $2,405,989. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

