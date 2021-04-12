Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

