Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $322.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.50. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,729,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

