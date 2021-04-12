Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

