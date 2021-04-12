American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.