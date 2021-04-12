Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cinemark by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,017 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

