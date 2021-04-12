Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Sprott stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 53.24.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

