Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,158 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Materion worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTRN stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

