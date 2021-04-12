Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $661,753.98 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

SQ stock opened at $261.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Square by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

