Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 10,634 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

Shutterstock stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,425,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

