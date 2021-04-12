Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 204,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

PTEN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

