Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,735 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

