Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,739 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $33.74 on Monday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

