Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,774,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $228.26 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.