LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.