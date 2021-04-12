LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.