LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.59% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,000.

NYSEARCA DBLV opened at $91.83 on Monday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

