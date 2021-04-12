Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.