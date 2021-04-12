LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 166,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,865 shares of company stock worth $3,316,244. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

