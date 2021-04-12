The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $413,000 Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

